Saint Louis, MO

Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine running for U.S. Senate

By Ja'Quis Hardin
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine has filed to run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

Busch Valentine, who has no experience as an elected politician but has been a large fundraiser, announced her candidacy Tuesday morning with the release of a biographical video highlighting her experience as a nurse and her family story of losses to cancer and a drug overdose.

She’s the daughter of the late Gussie Busch, the former chairman of Anheuser-Busch and owner of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Former State Senator Scott Sifton dropped out of the race after Busch Valentine filed and endorsed her.

As of Tuesday morning, 12 Democrats have filed for the race. On the Republican side, 19 Republicans have filed to run.

