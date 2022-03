Let’s Eat Grandma have shared new track ‘Levitation’ and announced details of a 2022 UK tour – check out dates below and find tickets here. ‘Levitation’ is the final single to be taken from Let’s Eat Grandma’s third album ‘Two Ribbons’, which is now out April 29 after being pushed back due to vinyl delays. It follows on from ‘Hall Of Mirrors’, the record’s title track and ‘Happy New Year’.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO