ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia residents can get financial assistance with water, sewer bills

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TVUo_0essyEGn00

Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater bills.

Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced Monday that applications for the federally funded program are open.

To qualify, an applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income.

For example, a household of two’s monthly income may not exceed $2,621.

For a household of four, monthly income may not exceed $3,855. Those interested in applying can call (304) 352-4431 or contact their local Department of Health and Human Resources office with questions or to request an interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 3

Related
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Logan Banner

Distribution of P-EBT funds altered for next round

CHARLESTON — A third round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds will be given to eligible students later this spring, but it won’t be as much as families might be used to. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will roll out benefits in April...
AGRICULTURE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia homeowners can get free COVID money

Some West Virginia homeowners who have had financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic may qualify for assistance from the state. Gov. Jim Justice says the West Virginia Housing Development Fund program will start accepting applications next Monday. The program can provide up to $15,000 for past-due mortgage payments and up to $5,000 for past-due […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#West Virginia#Household Income#Bills#Wtrf
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
Henry County Enterprise

SNAP households will receive emergency allotments in March

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows for 48 States and D.C.:. The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Accordingly, the status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
The US Sun

How EBT Cash Benefits can be used to pay for bills, childcare & transport – and you can even withdraw it from ATMs

FOOD stamp claimants can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer cards for much more than just purchasing food and beverages. Through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits to low-income families have been consistently increasing with federally-funded state programs like the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. TANF money is delivered to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants can receive up to $10 extra for certain food purchases – is your state participating?

HEALTHY eating has its monetary rewards for food stamp claimants. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has partnered with several organizations to provide matching money when recipients purchase fruits and vegetables. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees SNAP. More than 41.5million Americans receive SNAP benefits every month. Various organizations...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy