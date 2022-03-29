ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

John Travolta's son adopts rescue dog featured in Oscars tribute to Betty White

By Celebretainment
Watauga Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Travolta's son has adopted the rescue dog featured in the Academy Awards tribute to Betty White. The cute pup - whose name is Mac N Cheese - was held on stage by Jamie Lee Curtis during the In Memoriam segment on Sunday night (03.27.22) as she heaped praise on the...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

