Mankato, MN

Mankato Mayor Says Community Reveling in MSU’s Success

By Ashley Hanley
krrw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMankato Mayor Najwa Massad says the community is reveling...

krrw.com

KEYC

City of Mankato waves Tourtellotte Pool fees for 2022 season

The Minnesota State men's hockey team is going to the Frozen Four and fans are trying to make travel plans. Waterville residents are mourning the loss of the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill after it burned down early Saturday morning. Mankato YWCA hosting 21-day Stand Against Racism campaign. Updated: Mar....
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Maverick Machine excited to represent Mankato in Boston

Earlier this month, the Minnesota State Mavericks wrestling team made a top-10 finish in this year’s national tournament after two athletes won championships. Greater Mankato Growth announces routes for Mankato Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. Gov. Walz: State surpasses goal in recruiting...
MANKATO, MN
WILX-TV

MSU Adds Several New Hockey Players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole has added two new players from Minnesota. Gavin Best is from Richfield and Justin Jallen is from St. Paul. they join previous MSU signees Matt Basgall from Lake Forest, Illinois, Daniel Russell from Williamsburg, Michigan and Tiernan Shoudy from St. Clair, Michigan.
LANSING, MI
KEYC

Greater Mankato Growth announces routes for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. This year the races will wind through the Minnesota River Valley through Sibley Park, the Minnesota State University, Mankato fitness trails and the popular Red Jacket Park and across the bridge, which overlooks the Le Sueur River. Members of...
MANKATO, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Mankato, MN
Government
Mankato, MN
Sports
KEYC

Minnesota State fans ready to join team in Boston for Frozen Four

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is going to the Frozen Four, and fans are starting to make travel plans. Last year’s NCAA semifinals were cloaked in COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many fans unable to make the trip. This year, however, the Mavericks Blue Line...
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

How hockey and friends assist a Sioux Falls Family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local business owner is feeling the support of those around him after the sudden passing of his wife. Dan, tattoo artist Mark Wasco became a single parent after his wife Krista passed away suddenly in January. He is now having to balance being...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Can MN Native Paige Bueckers Bring UConn Another Championship In Minneapolis?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota native Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are heading to the Final Four in Minneapolis. This is the second time the city has hosted the women’s Final Four. The first was back in 1995, six years before Bueckers was even born. The winner that year? The Huskies. It was their first ever NCAA women’s basketball championship. That year, UConn was a No. 1 seed with an undefeated season. They were joined in Minneapolis by fellow first seed Tennessee, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Georgia. The Huskies beat Tennessee 70-64 in the championship. Since then, head coach Geno Auremmia...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Serrano Bonspiel welcomes 30 teams to Chisholm Curling Club

CHISHOLM — It was an all Bemidji final in the Competitive Division of the annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel last weekend at the Chisholm Curling Club. In a close match down to the last shot, the Gracia Berg team defeated Jack Lundquist. Also in the Competitive Division, Kyle Peterson of Duluth beat Noah Lease of Grand Forks, N.D., in the Second Event, while the Third Event was won by Chisholm...
CHISHOLM, MN
