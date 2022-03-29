Mankato Mayor Says Community Reveling in MSU’s Success

The Minnesota State men's hockey team is going to the Frozen Four and fans are trying to make travel plans. Waterville residents are mourning the loss of the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill after it burned down early Saturday morning. Mankato YWCA hosting 21-day Stand Against Racism campaign. Updated: Mar....
Earlier this month, the Minnesota State Mavericks wrestling team made a top-10 finish in this year’s national tournament after two athletes won championships. Greater Mankato Growth announces routes for Mankato Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. Gov. Walz: State surpasses goal in recruiting...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole has added two new players from Minnesota. Gavin Best is from Richfield and Justin Jallen is from St. Paul. they join previous MSU signees Matt Basgall from Lake Forest, Illinois, Daniel Russell from Williamsburg, Michigan and Tiernan Shoudy from St. Clair, Michigan.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. This year the races will wind through the Minnesota River Valley through Sibley Park, the Minnesota State University, Mankato fitness trails and the popular Red Jacket Park and across the bridge, which overlooks the Le Sueur River. Members of...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is going to the Frozen Four, and fans are starting to make travel plans. Last year’s NCAA semifinals were cloaked in COVID-19 restrictions, leaving many fans unable to make the trip. This year, however, the Mavericks Blue Line...
The student who allegedly sent a racist message to a Minneapolis North player following a Boys' Basketball State Tournament game Friday night has been identified as a student at Chokio-Alberta High School. Trent Witz, the director of basketball operations for Minneapolis North, posted a screenshot of the message that was...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local business owner is feeling the support of those around him after the sudden passing of his wife. Dan, tattoo artist Mark Wasco became a single parent after his wife Krista passed away suddenly in January. He is now having to balance being...
As Northern State takes on Minnesota State, Moorhead in a softball doubleheader Tuesday, the Wolves will be ushering in a new era.
Koehler Hall of Fame Field is named after Northern alumnus Jim Koehler, who graduated in 1974 and was a big proponent of softball. He played in numerous state and national championships in slow pitch for...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota native Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are heading to the Final Four in Minneapolis.
This is the second time the city has hosted the women’s Final Four. The first was back in 1995, six years before Bueckers was even born. The winner that year? The Huskies. It was their first ever NCAA women’s basketball championship.
That year, UConn was a No. 1 seed with an undefeated season. They were joined in Minneapolis by fellow first seed Tennessee, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Georgia. The Huskies beat Tennessee 70-64 in the championship.
Since then, head coach Geno Auremmia...
SARTELL — Sartell senior Mason Lund was selected on Tuesday as one of 40 Minnesota high school seniors to play in the 40th annual Minnesota High School Basketball All-Star Series.
The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association divides the 40 players into four teams to each play two games.
Lund will play for the Blue All-Stars, joined by...
CHISHOLM — It was an all Bemidji final in the Competitive Division of the annual Serrano Memorial Junior Bonspiel last weekend at the Chisholm Curling Club.
In a close match down to the last shot, the Gracia Berg team defeated Jack Lundquist.
Also in the Competitive Division, Kyle Peterson of Duluth beat Noah Lease of Grand Forks, N.D., in the Second Event, while the Third Event was won by Chisholm...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – After having to relocate their NSIC opener, St. Cloud State took advantage of the home field advantage as they defeated the UMD softball team 5-2 and 8-4 Tuesday afternoon at the Husky Dome. The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday at home for a...
