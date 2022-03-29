Minnesota Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You know that thing where you hear someone call out your name and you turn around only to realize that the person who uttered it was calling for someone else? If you are naming your newborn baby either Henry or Olivia this year in Minnesota, that’s a scenario your child will likely encounter a lot in life, because those are the top baby names in the state this year. The website Names.org released their top ten names for boys and girls in Minnesota based on Social Security Administration data, and they feature quite a few names that are also among the nation’s top 10s. After Henry, the most popular names for boys in Minnesota are Theodore, Oliver, Jack, and Liam. After Olivia, the most popular girls’ names are Charlotte, Amelia, Emma, and Evelyn. 10 Most Popular Names for Boys in Minnesota in 2022: Henry Theodore Oliver Jack Liam Owen William Noah Leo James 10 Most Popular Names for Girls in Minnesota in 2022: Olivia Charlotte Amelia Emma Evelyn Harper Ava Eleanor Nora Sophia Names .org said that Theodor, Jack, Owen and Leo are the boys’ names that are not also reflected in the national top 10. For girls, Harper, Eleanor and Nora are unique to this state. For more information, click here.

