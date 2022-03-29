Detour for Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet four-lane expansion project begins April 11

Work to rebuild about nine miles of Highway 12 between Highway 67 in Elkhorn and Highway 50 in Lake Geneva is set to begin this month, according to the Walworth County Public Works Department. The work will include repaving the road surface, structure rehabilitation on several bridges and culverts, new guardrails and signing and pavement marking upgrades. The scheduled completion date is in fall 2023. Anyone with questions about the project should contact project engineer Jon Olinger from R.H. Batterman at 262-723-7133 or jolinger@rhbatterman.com or state Department of Transportation Project Manager Amy Taetsch at 414-750-4708 or amy.taetsch@dot.wi.gov.

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI ・ 15 DAYS AGO