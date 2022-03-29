ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Detour for Highway 14 New Ulm to Nicollet four-lane expansion project begins April 11

By Ashley Hanley
krrw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists traveling Hwy 14 between New Ulm to Nicollet can expect a detour beginning Monday, April 11,...

krrw.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Construction Projects Begin on Palmetto Expressway in Early April: FDOT

You'll need to pack your patience if you are driving along the Palmetto Expressway as several construction projects will be taking place in the coming months. Crews will be working to make improvements from south of Northwest 36th Street to just north of Northwest 154th Street. Among the projects scheduled...
PALMETTO, FL
KOLR10 News

Expect road crews on West Bypass as resurfacing project begins April 4

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beginning the week of April 4, 2022, MoDOT and contractor crews will begin working on West Bypass (U.S. Route 160) in Springfield. The project also includes intersection improvements at West Bypass and Kearney Street. The new driving surface will be installed between Interstate 44 and James River Freeway. Crews will also install […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmvt

Preliminary highway work in Lincoln County to begin in April

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is set to begin the initial phase of construction on US-93/US-26 next month. The improvements made will stretch from Marely Road to Jim Byrne Slough, and is aimed at improving the safety and driving experience for motorists in the area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nicollet, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
New Ulm, MN
Traffic
Nicollet, MN
Traffic
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Detour Ahead! Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Project Set to Begin

Spring officially begins this Sunday, (March 20). Along with spring, we get the return of warmer weather and the return of our old friend road construction season. When it comes to the topic of road construction, one of the biggest projects Sioux Falls has seen in years is about to get underway. The long-awaited, and much-talked-about diverging diamond project at the I-29 and 41st Street intersection.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEYC

Courtland holds open house to discuss Highway 14 expansion project

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens packed the Courtland Community Center to talk about the construction on Highway 14 from New Ulm to Nicollet. “I really want to see what their detour plans are, when the project start and at what phase and where they are going to reroute traffic,” Courtland business owner Pat Mehlhop said.
COURTLAND, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detour#Traffic Condition
GazetteXtra

Highway 12 resurfacing project in Walworth County to begin this month

Work to rebuild about nine miles of Highway 12 between Highway 67 in Elkhorn and Highway 50 in Lake Geneva is set to begin this month, according to the Walworth County Public Works Department. The work will include repaving the road surface, structure rehabilitation on several bridges and culverts, new guardrails and signing and pavement marking upgrades. The scheduled completion date is in fall 2023. Anyone with questions about the project should contact project engineer Jon Olinger from R.H. Batterman at 262-723-7133 or jolinger@rhbatterman.com or state Department of Transportation Project Manager Amy Taetsch at 414-750-4708 or amy.taetsch@dot.wi.gov.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KSNT News

Highway 24 reduced to one lane for six weeks

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – It is construction season and if you travel Highway 24 in Pottawatomie County, you can expect a six-week delay. Starting March 21, the left lanes, both eastbound and westbound, of Highway 24 in Pottawatomie County will be closed from Scottie Lane to Green Valley Parkway. The lanes are being closed to […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy