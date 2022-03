SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, or “TIRZ” (pronounced ‘Tears’), became the focus of the San Angelo City Council Tuesday. Inside the City of San Angelo, there is one TIRZ organized under the statutes of the State of Texas. The City, however, divided the TIRZ into a northern and southern TIRZ as dictated, as many allege, by the north-south divide in politics over a decade ago.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO