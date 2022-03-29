ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer Glen, IL

Deceased Man Found In Homer Glen Pond

qrockonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWill County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Pheasant Hollow Subdivision at 12448 W. 143rd Street in Homer Glen regarding a deceased man being found in a retention pond on Sunday, March 27th. Upon arrival deputies spoke with an adult male who stated that while fishing on the southeast side of...

www.qrockonline.com

