Highway Construction Season

It was a packed house in Courtland Tuesday night, as residents gathered to learn about construction plans for the expansion of Highway 14. The long-awaited project will expand 12.5 miles of roadway from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet. Interchanges will be added at Nicollet County Rd 37 near New Ulm, and in Courtland, which will be bypassed when the highway is moved north of the city.

COURTLAND, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO