Highway Construction Season

It was a packed house in Courtland Tuesday night, as residents gathered to learn about construction plans for the expansion of Highway 14. The long-awaited project will expand 12.5 miles of roadway from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet. Interchanges will be added at Nicollet County Rd 37 near New Ulm, and in Courtland, which will be bypassed when the highway is moved north of the city.
(The Center Square) – Proponents say legislation approved by the Georgia House would streamline the regulatory process for food trucks and could save business owners thousands of dollars a year. House Bill 1443 effectively would create a statewide permitting process for food trucks. Under the legislation, food truck operators...
MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Adopt-A-Highway program is entering its 32nd year through the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). The program allows for groups of three or more people to apply to “adopt” a segment of state highway typically about two miles in length. For a period of at least two years, the groups agree to […]
Comments / 0