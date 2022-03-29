ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Police: 2 charged in gang-related Middletown drive-by shooting

By Tara O'Neill
Register Citizen
 1 day ago

MIDDLETOWN — Two people were recently taken into custody in connection with a gang-related drive-by shooting on Washington Street that occurred in November 2021, according to police. Authorities said a woman was shot multiple times by a passing vehicle in the area of lower Washington Street near the...

