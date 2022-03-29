ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett disciple Joel Greenblatt doesn't own bitcoin because he believes there's no intelligent way to value it — and has no FOMO about that

By Shalini Nagarajan
 1 day ago
Joel Greenblatt, co-chief investment officer of Gotham Asset Management. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
  • Joel Greenblatt isn't a bitcoin investor because there's no intelligent way to value the cryptocurrency, he said.
  • The Gotham co-CIO doesn't have "fear of missing out" on bitcoin's gains, because he likes sticking to what he knows.
  • "I have no basis on which to say it's going to go higher or lower," the Warren Buffett disciple said Tuesday.

