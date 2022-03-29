Warren Buffett disciple Joel Greenblatt doesn't own bitcoin because he believes there's no intelligent way to value it — and has no FOMO about that

These two cryptocurrencies soared last year -- but that doesn’t mean the movement will continue. Investment in these players today comes with a lot of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO