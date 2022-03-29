ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Metro Phoenix adds 90K jobs in last year as unemployment rate continues to fall

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Metro Phoenix gained about 90,000 jobs over the past year as the unemployment rate continued to dip, according to a new report from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The hires happened...

ktar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Unemployment Rates Down For Tenth Consecutive Month, Jobs Up In Most Metro Areas

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in January for the tenth consecutive month according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in twelve metro areas, and were unchanged in one, and down in another.
ECONOMY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania's unemployment rate continues to drop

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point in January to 5.4 %, the lowest since March 2020, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. It’s the 21st consecutive month without an unemployment rate increase. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa’s January unemployment rate down from last year

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's unemployment rate has hit a pandemic low. Iowa Workforce Development says unemployment was at 3.7% in January. That's down from 3.9% in December. One year ago, the state's jobless rate was 4.4%. IWD reports the total number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 62,700 in...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
NottinghamMD.com

Total Maryland jobs decreased in January, unemployment rate remained steady

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment data on Monday. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 8,100 from December to January. The unemployment rate remained at 5.4 percent. During January, the Mining, Logging, and Construction sector added 800 jobs from the Construction subsector. The Wholesale Trade subsector … Continue reading "Total Maryland jobs decreased in January, unemployment rate remained steady" The post Total Maryland jobs decreased in January, unemployment rate remained steady appeared first on Nottingham MD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Phoenix
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Murder Rate Is Falling

The United States recorded a historic surge in homicides in 2020. According to the FBI, there were 21,570 murders nationwide in 2020, a 29% increase from 2019 – the largest single-year increase ever reported in the United States.  Though the precise reasons for the surge have yet to be determined, experts speculate that unrest following […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nevada Appeal

Nevada adds 6,300 jobs as hospitality continues recovery

Nevada added 6,300 jobs in February as the leisure and hospitality sector continued to recover. More than half the jobs, 3,400, were in the hard-hit sector that supports Nevada’s tourism and gambling industry. As of the end of February, total employment in the Silver State was 1.343 million and...
NEVADA STATE
KTAR.com

Maricopa County had nation’s largest population growth last year

PHOENIX – More people have been moving to Maricopa County than any other county in the nation, according to data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau. Maricopa County’s population grew by 58,246 to 4,496,588 over the 12 months ending July 1, 2021, far more than any other county. Next on the list was Collin County, Texas, with 36,313.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Adds 16,700 Jobs In February, Unemployment Falls Slightly To 5%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added 16,700 jobs in the month of February and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5%, according to newly released figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state’s unemployment rate is still one of the highest in the country, behind only Washington D.C. (6.1%), New Mexico (5.6%), Alaska (5.4%), California (5.4%), Pennsylvania (5.1%) and Nevada (5.1%), according to federal data. The national unemployment rate is 3.8%. Between January and February, the unemployment rate fell by 0.4%. Compared with February 2021, the rate is down 0.7%. More than 2.7 million Marylanders were in the workforce last month, up from 2.684 million in January 2022, an increase of 0.6%. According to the Maryland Department of Labor, the Education and Health Services sector saw the greatest increase from January to February, adding 5,400 positions. The Leisure and Hospitality and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sectors also saw significant gains, adding 4,700 and 3,800 jobs, respectively. Manufacturing jobs in Maryland declined by 200, the state labor department said.
MARYLAND STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona food bank devastated by fire, looking to rebuild

PHOENIX – An Arizona food bank is working to rebuild and replenish after a devastating fire. The Maricopa Pantry’s equipment and storage facility was destroyed in Monday’s blaze, the nonprofit group said on Facebook. ABC15 reported that about 40,000 pounds of food was lost. The food bank...
PHOENIX, AZ
PennLive.com

Pa.’s unemployment rate falls to 5.1%

For the 22nd consecutive month, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate didn’t see an increase. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said that the unemployment rate for February was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.1 percent. The state’s unemployment rate was 2.2 percentage points below its February 2021 level.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTAR.com

Phoenix rebrands research campus as Phoenix Bioscience Core

PHOENIX — The Downtown Phoenix bio research and discovery campus is rebranding as the Phoenix Bioscience Core. The new name will appear around the Phoenix campus between Fifth and Seventh streets and at the Bio International Conference in San Diego starting this summer, according to a press release. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix among top desired destinations for college graduates

PHOENIX — A new report by Axios and The Generation Lab found Phoenix was among the top places where college students want to live when they graduate. Students across the country at two-year schools, four-year schools and trade schools were all surveyed. While Seattle, New York City and Los Angeles ranked highest, Phoenix came in at eighth place overall.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona passes 2 million COVID cases but pace continues to slow

PHOENIX — Arizona surpassed two million COVID-19 cases in Wednesday’s weekly update of the state’s dashboard, but the pace of infections continues to slow. The Arizona Department of Health Services added 10,143 cases and 385 deaths to its tally, putting the state’s documented pandemic totals at 2,007,180 cases and 29,268 deaths.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy