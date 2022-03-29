ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Host Former 1st-Round Pick Rashaan Evans in Free Agency

As a first-round pick, Evans certainly has ability. And his connection with Pees and company might make Atlanta just right.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Free-agent linebacker and former Tennessee Titans’ first round pick Rashaan Evans is making the rounds this offseason, with a Tuesday visit scheduled with the Atlanta Falcons, as first reported by ESPN.

Evans, 26, was the No. 22 overall pick of the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft, but entering the 2021 season, Tennessee did not pick up his fifth-year option. But the connection with Atlanta makes sense, as Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and especially defensive coordinator Dean Pees know him from their days together in Tennessee with the Titans.

The 6-2, 232-pound Evans started 11 of the 12 games he played with the Titans last year, and recorded two interceptions. And in 2019, he had 2.5 sacks - so he has somewhat of a track record as a play-maker. But his role in Tennessee faded last year, to the point that he was inactive late in the season and did not even suit up in the Titans' playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans have moved on at linebacker, especially with their in-season waiver pickup of Zach Cunningham, the former Houston standout who fell out of favor with the Texans. And meanwhile, the Falcons need exactly the sort of help that Evans has shown the ability to provide, especially with Foye Oluokun, the NFL’s leader in tackles in 2021, leaving for the Jaguars via free agency.

Sometimes a guy needs a change of scenery to recapture his ability. As a first-round pick, Evans certainly has that ability. And his connection with Pees and company might make Atlanta just right in terms of "scenery.''

