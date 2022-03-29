ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

A Political Pundit applauds President Biden’s recent remark

By Van Delbridge
 1 day ago

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, all eyes are on President Joe Biden’s recent remark toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 9-words from Pres. Biden drew criticism around the world, and although he has since clarified that he was not articulating a policy change, Political Analyst Dr. Stephen Coleman said he believes that Biden played the comment well.

“Joe Biden has a reputation of gaffes,” said Coleman. “And he’s at the point now where if he wants to put something out there, he can pretend to make a gaffe, and then people will say, ‘oh, there he goes again, he shouldn’t have said that’ but he did he say it, it’s now national and international news,” he added. “So I think it was intentional and he was very smart to do it,” Coleman concluded.

Dr. Coleman believes that Biden wants Putin to be compared to Hitler, Khadafi, and Saddam Hussein.

