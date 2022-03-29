A Political Pundit applauds President Biden’s recent remark

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, all eyes are on President Joe Biden’s recent remark toward Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 9-words from Pres. Biden drew criticism around the world, and although he has since clarified that he was not articulating a policy change, Political Analyst Dr. Stephen Coleman said he believes that Biden played the comment well.

“Joe Biden has a reputation of gaffes,” said Coleman. “And he’s at the point now where if he wants to put something out there, he can pretend to make a gaffe, and then people will say, ‘oh, there he goes again, he shouldn’t have said that’ but he did he say it, it’s now national and international news,” he added. “So I think it was intentional and he was very smart to do it,” Coleman concluded.

Dr. Coleman believes that Biden wants Putin to be compared to Hitler, Khadafi, and Saddam Hussein.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.