ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg mother pleads for answers in teen’s unsolved homicide 17 years later

By Nicole Dantzler
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwzQ4_0essw0dm00

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg mother is searching for answers in her son’s unsolved murder case.

18-year-old Deandre Thomas was shot and killed in Petersburg in October 2005. It was just a few months after his graduation from Petersburg Highschool.

Nauvata Evans, Thomas’ mother, said the last time she saw him he was leaving to hang out with a friend.

“The very last words I said to him was ‘Have a good day.’ The one thing about murder is there’s no time to say goodbye,” she said.

Investigators found him behind an abandoned building on Liberty Street near Maple Street.

Shooting at Henrico Shopping Center, drivers flee scene

Thomas dreamed of becoming a Navy chef, as both his paternal and maternal grandfathers were in the military. However, that dream was cut short.

“People tell you time heals all wounds, but my wound is still open and it won’t close until I get justice,” Evans said.

Petersburg Chief of Police, Travis Christian, told 8News on Monday that detectives have a list of people who they believe may have some information, but tracking them down has been a challenge.

He said investigators are doing a case review of all of the department’s cold cases this week; Thomas’ case is on the list.

Spotsylvania woman killed in Essex County crash

Evans is now turning to the public to keep this case fresh and on the minds of potential witnesses.

“I’m always jumpy when the phone rings because I’m hoping and praying it’s the detective calling me to tell me there’s some new information,” she said.

A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this unsolved case.

Shortly after Thomas’ death, Evans organized a march to raise awareness of violent crime. She also co-founded a non-profit called Mothers Against Violent Crime and even wrote a book about some of her son’s fondest memories.

She said she’s planning another walk in Thomas’ honor soon, “I know that his life touched adults and the youth as well.”

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Police Department (804) 732-4222 or Crime Solvers (804) 861-1212 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10

25K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
Toby Hazlewood

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime#Petersburg Highschool#Navy
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy