ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Five Railcars Overturn Investigation Underway

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Monday morning several train cars loaded with corn syrup and soybean meal derailed...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

96th and Brown Deer fatal shooting: Investigation underway

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night, March 17 near 96th and Brown Deer Road. It happened around 9:30 p.m. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Stefan Owens of Brown Deer. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are...
BROWN DEER, WI
WLKY.com

Louisville inmate dragged through puddle of urine; investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Metro Corrections officers have been reassigned after a video surfaced purportedly showing an inmate being dragged through a puddle of urine. The investigation into the incident and the officers was announced by officials with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Csx#Accident#The Howell Train Yard
Miami Herald

Flames, explosions rip through Walmart warehouse in Indiana, photos and video show

Crews in central Indiana were battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday, March 16. Photos shared by the Plainfield Fire Department show heavy clouds of black smoke above the building. A cause of the fire has not been disclosed, but the Brownsburg Fire Department described it as a 5-alarm fire.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
KSLTV

Investigation underway after Mapleton home destroyed in fire

MAPLETON, Utah — Firefighters say a partially built home was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Officials with the Mapleton Fire Department said crews arrived at the home, located near South Pond Circle and Nemalka Lane, within minutes. The vacant structure was fully engulfed, and firefighters from Springville...
MAPLETON, UT
WOWO News

Animal cruelty/neglect investigation underway after dog found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department initiated an animal cruelty/neglect investigation on Wednesday. On March 21, a passing motorist found a dog in the area of U.S. 27 South and Hessen Cassel Road. The driver transported the dog to the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital before the dog was eventually transported to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Their staff then contacted the sheriff’s department.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS 46

Shooting investigation underway on West Avenue in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Sunday. APD says officers responded to the 1000 block of West Avenue SW around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot and located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital for treatment.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy