Holyoke, MA

Holyoke High School to receive $75K early college grant

By Kayleigh Thomas
 1 day ago

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke High School will receive $75,000 in state grant funding to continue expansion of its early college programs.

The Baker Administration announced $1.3-million for programs around the state that get high school students into college classes. The money will fund those classes for around 8,700 new students by the 2024 to 2025 school year.

Early college programs combine traditional high school courses with an opportunity to earn college credit at a college or university. Currently, there are approximately 5,400 students enrolled in early college courses at 50 high schools statewide.

Holyoke High School’s program is a partnership with Holyoke Community College.

