ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s trials new Crispy McFillet with ‘hint of truffle’ in UK

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0bWd_0essvgT800
Financial News

McDonald’s is trialling a new chicken burger with a sourdough-style bun and a “hint of truffle” in a possible addition to its UK menu.

The new £5.59 Crispy McFillet is being “sales tested” across 41 restaurants in the Midlands from Wednesday.

The fast good giant said the “crispier, crunchier” burger contains a chicken breast fillet, black pepper mayonnaise with a hint of truffle, and lettuce within a sourdough-style sesame bun.

McDonald’s chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare, said: “We know how much our customers love our iconic chicken menu items, so we’ve taken our time to get the Crispy McFillet packed with flavour, to really satisfy our customers.

“We really believe this newest addition to our menu is the tastiest chicken burger in the UK and Ireland and we cannot wait to hear what our customers in the Midlands think of it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

New footage released of teenager missing for ten days

Police have released new footage and photographs of a missing teenager who has not been seen for more than ten days. Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, from Wembley, north London, has been missing since Sunday March 20. Police said his family are “distraught” and that “due to the passage of time, our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item With a Twist

One of McDonald's most legendary burgers has finally returned to the menu! After a time away, the Golden Arches has brought back the Big Tasty, but this time it comes with a major twist – the Original Big Tasty is back on menus alongside the new BBQ Big Tasty at McDonald's locations across the UK only.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truffle#Uk#Chicken Breast#Food Drink#Mcdonald
Mashed

A Fan-Favorite McDonald's Dipping Sauce Is Returning For A Limited Time

Fans of McDonald's Chicken McNuggets are not only into their dipping sauces — they're pretty specific about which ones are the cream of the crop. While sauces come and go and you can find some only at certain locations and not others, Wide Open Eats surveyed five McDonald's classics, trying out Ranch, Sweet 'N Sour, Tangy BBQ, Spicy Buffalo, and Hot Mustard. The conclusion? While each flavor may be distinct in its own right, each has its own tasty merits, and determining which is the best-of-the-best comes down to the consumer.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Jack In The Box Just Shaded McDonald's With The 'World's Largest Billboard'

Jack in the Box has been on the warpath as of late. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain set their sites on McDonald's by partnering with a website that tracks which McDonald's locations currently experienced ice cream machine malfunctions. The campaign rolled out around the time when the golden arches released their Shamrock Shake and even came with the snarky tagline of "Don't get McShammed." The interactive map also listed Jack in the Box locations nearby, which just so happened to carry a similar minty milkshake at the time.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Secret-Menu 'Jack & Jill Sundae' Is Straight From The '60s

People love the idea of so-called secret menu items, and most fast food chains have their fair share of covert creations not listed on the permanent menu that you can order at certain locations (assuming that they have the ingredients on hand). Of course, in order to ask for any off-menu items, you must first be aware of their existence.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Taste of regret: Student, 21, who ate a Cadbury’s Creme Egg that could have WON him £10,000 says he 'enjoyed' his first-ever taste of the half-white and half-milk chocolate treat - before he realised his mistake

An unfortunate student has been left feeling defeated after unknowingly eating a Cadbury's Creme Egg which would have bagged him £10,000. The once-peckish man had never tried a Creme Egg before and said he enjoyed it, until he saw an advert about the cash prizes on offer at which point he said it tasted 'like regret'.
U.K.
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Burger King Adds Three New Sandwiches to the Menu

A trio of new sandwiches have just landed on the Burger King menu. The fan-favorite fast food chain is set to roll out Whopper Melt sandwiches nationwide later this month. The Whopper Melt lineup features three all-new sandwiches that put a twist on BK's famed Whopper burger. The new Whopper...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Something It Only Had 3 Tines in 24 Years

No McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report product causes a stir quite like the elusive Szechuan Sauce. Launched in 1998 to promote the Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report movie Mulan, the sauce quickly disappeared from menus but not from people's memories and obsessions. From Mulan To...
RESTAURANTS
PennLive.com

Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Burger King among restaurants whose food packaging found to contain cancer-causing ‘forever’ chemicals in new report

How about McDonald’s? Like Taco Bell, those flame-broiled burgers at Burger King? How about that new Arby’s jingle and their roast beef sandwiches?. You might want to rethink all of those stops, because while we knew eating fast food isn’t the most healthy decision, a report published by Consumer Reports Thursday sheds light on a concern that might be greater than the calorie splurge those kinds of meals can bring.
MCDONALD, PA
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Burger King Launches New Burger With a Twist

Burger King is jumping in on the avocado craze. The fan-favorite fast food chain has ripped a page straight tout of Chipotle's book when it comes to its latest menu addition: an all-new burger loaded with guacamole. Dubbed the Guacamole King Crunch, the new burger offers a "taste of another planet."
RESTAURANTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy