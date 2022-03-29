News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for March 29

SUNBURY, Northumberland County (WBRE/WYOU) — A missing teenager from Georgia was found with a man in Northumberland County. According to a release from Sunbury police, 22-year-old Christian Eugene Music Jackman, whose last registered address was in Orange Park, Florida, was found in Sunbury with an unnamed 17-year-old who had been reported missing from Georgia. Police […]
UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs. Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a […]
In the weeks leading up to the Masters, fans have all been wondering the same question: will Tiger Woods play?. Just over a year ago, Woods was involved in a nasty car accident that left him with several significant injuries. The worst of which was a broken leg that has forced Woods off the course for a few months.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was found dead early Friday in the driveway of a home in south Augusta near Hephzibah. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Ulm Road. Upon arrival, deputies...
It is a dream to play Augusta National — one that will likely never be realized for most of golfing mankind. I know folks who have played Augusta, the stage for the Masters, which kicks off next week in Georgia. The one local who might have a chance is Tony Finau, but he’s been struggling of late, missing cuts and going 1-2-0 in a recent PGA Tour match-play event.
Tiger Woods has prompted speculation he will return to competitive action at next week's Masters by completing a practice round at Augusta. The former world number one, 46, has been recovering from leg injuries suffered in a car crash 14 months ago. Social media reported Woods arrived at Augusta Regional...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golf legend Tiger Woods has reportedly arrived in Augusta just days ahead of golf’s biggest week. Our News 12 crew saw a plane reportedly owned by Woods land at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday morning. Woods is listed on the entry list of the 2022 Masters,...
Over the past few weeks, rumors have started to grow about Tiger Woods and when he’ll step on the course next. Well, those rumors reached a fever pitch on Tuesday morning when Woods’ private jet was spotted flying towards Augusta, Georgia. Sure enough, the 15-time major champion played the course just over a week before the Masters kicks off.
Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast. Your Money: Tariff-free whiskey, Russian stock market, Sports betting soaring, House values up. Depending on where you live, and your salary, your house may have made more money than you did in 2021. Also, Brown Forman is cheering the elimination of tariffs on U.S. whiskey. Jane King has the details on that story and more in this Your Money report.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clearwater Construction plans a traffic shift Sunday for the North Fork Spirit Creek southbound bridge replacement project about 4.7 miles northwest of Hephzibah. The shift is necessary for the complete demolition and reconstruction of the southbound bridge that was built in 1952. The structure sees more...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Event promoters with C4 live advertised a music event at the Lake Olmstead Stadium. Featuring stars like Blake Shelton, Jimmy Buffet, Nelly, and Pitbull. However, the stadium is not ready for a large-scale event. Instead, it is an empty field and locked gates. As we inch...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lake Olmstead Stadium will sit empty a bit longer. The big concert series, set for next week, is now canceled. The company in charge, C4 Live, made the announcement just a week before the concerts were set to start. Statement from C4 Live Managing Partners: Michael...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warmer today as we enter the warm sector of our next approaching cold front. Warm and moister air surges into the CSRA today with highs in the mid to low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the south between 12-18 mph, gusts 20+ mph at times. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, but staying dry.
The Masters Tournament will take over Augusta from April 4 to 10, but it won’t run 24/7. For those in need of something to do in between golf swings, there are a number of events scheduled ahead of and throughout the week from big concerts like the annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough fundraiser and the Major Rager, to fun but intimate entertainment at local restaurants. Here are more details on the upcoming festivities:
Mayors Masters Reception
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The invasive hammerhead or flatworm is starting to rear its odd-shaped head in metro Atlanta now that the weather is turning warmer and more people are getting into the garden. “If you mess with them, they get slimy and they don’t want to be touched, and...
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was taken to the Burn Center in Augusta, Ga. after a house fire in Toombs County on Sunday, March 27. According to the incident report from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, a caller told dispatch that someone was trapped inside a home on fire on the 200 block of Old Donald Anderson Road.
The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Augusta motorcyclist on Saturday. Coroner Mark Bowen said via news release that Nolan Coleman, 33, was involved in a crash in Augusta at the intersection of Wheeless Road and Milledgeville Road. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by emergency medical services where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.
