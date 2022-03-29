ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Public Works closing part of Segers Road Tuesday

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdpWs_0essvHb500

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you drive in extreme West Huntsville, you might need to plan an alternate route Tuesday, March 29.

Weather permitting, Huntsville Public Works will be closing a stretch of Segers Road between Old Highway 20 and the railroad crossing starting at 9 a.m. The City said the closure is being done to remove debris from a culvert in the area.

Rocket City Trash Pandas meets with City of Madison to discuss financial plans

Alternate routes during the closure include Hardiman Road (County Road 121) east to County Line Road or Segers Road north to Powell Road, east to Burgreen Road, south to Hardiman Road, and east to County Line Road. The City expects to reopen the road by 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Emergency crews respond to car wreck in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are responding to a car wreck on Governors Bend & Governors Drive in Huntsville Friday night. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one man ran off the road and hit a tree. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. There are no...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX59

City to spend $271 million on roads, public works construction in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The 30th Street Bridge over the White River was built in 1907 and is due for some maintenance or reconstruction. “For years the exterior of this bridge has been crumbling, weeds are choking through the concrete, lighting fixtures ripped out and left as empty sockets,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett, perched just upriver from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Traffic
Huntsville, AL
Traffic
Local
Alabama Government
City
Madison, AL
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAFF

Marshall County deputies warn of legal drug sold at local stores

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A few stores in Marshall County have been selling an item that contains the ingredient, THC-O. According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sherriff’s Office, THC-O is a compound derived from federally legal hemp plants. Unlike marijuana, it does not contain THC, however, once metabolized THC-O will turn to THC and cause a “high” for the consumer.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Road Between#Segers Road#Huntsville Public Works#City#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
WAFF

Deputies searching for man in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a man in Morgan County Tuesday evening. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle on Highway 55 at Wilhite Road in the Cole Spring area. MSCO says deputies made contact with one person was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WAAY-TV

Victim identified in deadly Morgan County fire

A 72-year-old Eva woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal Sunday afternoon fire in Morgan County. Kathleen Tanner was the only person in the home off Bethel Church Road when the fire happened about 12 p.m. Sunday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
WAFF

Pack of pigs on the loose in Morgan County

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Flooding in Hartselle Sunday caused a pack of pigs to get loose and cross roadways causing vehicle crashes. According to a Facebook post from Morgan County 911, the pigs were seen near the area of Highway 36 and Springdale Dr. The post asks that if you...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS42.com

Pedestrian struck on Hwy 31 in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was struck by a vehicle Saturday while walking on Highway 31 North near Burgess Body shop. According to Capt. Jeff Warnke with the Cullman Police Department, the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. when a woman was attempting to cross a four lane intersection.
WAAY-TV

Atlanta Bread closing Huntsville store after 20 years

A Huntsville restaurant that has served customers for two decades is closing its doors. Atlanta Bread, 6275 University Drive, announced on its Facebook page on Friday that the restaurant’s owners are retiring. “To all our customers, friends, and the entire Huntsville community, our owners of 20 years, the Walker...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy