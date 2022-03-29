Huntsville Public Works closing part of Segers Road Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you drive in extreme West Huntsville, you might need to plan an alternate route Tuesday, March 29.

Weather permitting, Huntsville Public Works will be closing a stretch of Segers Road between Old Highway 20 and the railroad crossing starting at 9 a.m. The City said the closure is being done to remove debris from a culvert in the area.

Alternate routes during the closure include Hardiman Road (County Road 121) east to County Line Road or Segers Road north to Powell Road, east to Burgreen Road, south to Hardiman Road, and east to County Line Road. The City expects to reopen the road by 3 p.m.

