ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police looking for man caught on camera urinating all over snacks in Detroit gas station

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xypRU_0essvCBS00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera urinating on bags of snacks inside a Detroit gas station on Sunday night.

After the man's credit card was declined and he argued with the clerk, he then unzipped his pants and began to pee, police told FOX 2 Detroit .

The video shows the man peeing on a rack of items inside the store Sunday night as the clerk filmed him.

His friend cheered him on and exposed himself, also -- shown in the video.

Police said that he also stole some of the snacks -- including soiled ones on the ground -- and mooned the clerk on his way out.

Since this gas station is a Project Greenlight location, the cameras are monitored by police -- and they've said they know who the man is.

The DPD is asking for the man to turn himself in.

Comments / 4

If you enjoy reading articles from
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio

20K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow WWJ News Radio and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Gas Station#Fox 2 Detroit#Detroit Police News#Detroitpolice#Project Greenlight
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Police Release Photo Of Gas Station Robbery Suspect; Do You Know This Man?

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Investigators released a surveillance video photo Saturday morning, hoping to locate a suspect who robbed a Lakeville Highway gas station. Petaluma police said officers were dispatched to USA Gas on Lakeville Highway to investigate a reported robbery at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday. A store employee told police that a male adult entered the store and approached the cash register. The suspect then ordered the employee to open the cash register where he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left shortly thereafter on foot toward Casa Grande Road. During the incident, the suspect told the employee that he had gun. The suspect was described as a black male adult approximately 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded jacket and a gold/red 49ers facemask. Anyone with information related to this case, including the identity of the suspect was encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy