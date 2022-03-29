Police looking for man caught on camera urinating all over snacks in Detroit gas station

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera urinating on bags of snacks inside a Detroit gas station on Sunday night.

After the man's credit card was declined and he argued with the clerk, he then unzipped his pants and began to pee, police told FOX 2 Detroit .

The video shows the man peeing on a rack of items inside the store Sunday night as the clerk filmed him.

His friend cheered him on and exposed himself, also -- shown in the video.

Police said that he also stole some of the snacks -- including soiled ones on the ground -- and mooned the clerk on his way out.

Since this gas station is a Project Greenlight location, the cameras are monitored by police -- and they've said they know who the man is.

The DPD is asking for the man to turn himself in.