Permian Basin land sought after by oil and gas companies Russia conflict grows fuel demand

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 1 day ago
A Nevada-based energy company became the latest to acquire land in the Permian Basin for oil and gas development, during a time of growth in the domestic fossil fuel market which put pressure on the region of southeast New Mexico and West Texas to up production.

Orion Diversified Holdings announced it purchased about 320 acres in Ward County, Texas near the state’s western border with New Mexico within the prolific Delaware sub-basin of the Permian.

The acquisition included five producing vertical oil and gas well, and one permitted injection well, per a news release, with easements for wastewater disposal injection already in place.

The five wells included in the sale targeted multiple underground zones for oil and gas extraction, the release read, including the highly-used Wolfcamp shale.

Other assets included four oil tanks, two separators, five pumpjacks and an injection pump.

Orion Chief Executive Officer Thomas Lull said the location of the assets would allow the company lucrative access to oil and gas deposits, while also providing wastewater disposal to nearby operations.

“This property is located in the heart of the Wolfcamp Shale with immediate access to interstate 20. We can produce oil on this property and inject significant quantities of produced water from our neighbors,” Lull said.

“The Wolfcamp shale is one of the largest producing onshore oil fields in the US, and we have substantial revenues with zero debt and zero share dilution for all of these assets."

More oil and gas production means more wastewater, known as produced water in the industry, that comes up to the surface along with crude oil and natural gas.

Amid growing induced seismicity in the Permian, companies began recycling and reusing produced water instead of the traditional disposal injection back underground.

The latest development in the region on water management was Texas Pacific Land Corporation’s (TPL) recently-announced partnership with Aris Water Solutions aimed at increasing the availability of water recycling to oil and gas operators throughout the Permian.

TPL does not produce oil and gas but owns land that it rents to energy companies for such operations.

The joint venture will expand Aris’ offerings to operators on TPL land, targeting primarily the Delaware Basin in Loving, Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas, as Aris planned to add more water-handling infrastructure including produced water recycling and transportation.

“We are pleased to further develop our long-standing and productive relationship with Aris, a premier water infrastructure and solutions provider for upstream operators across the Delaware Basin,” said Tyler Glover, CEO of Texas Pacific Land Corporation. “Having Aris develop additional strategic infrastructure on TPL’s surface acreage will further expand and enhance our ability to serve operators and customers.

“By working with Aris, we will drive more water volumes onto TPL’s surface acreage and facilitate further operator development on our oil and gas royalty acreage.”

Aris CEO Amanda Brock said the expansion will allow Aris to capitalize on a growing need of companies to move produced water away from drilling locations and supply it to others for hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, operations.

“Today more than ever, customers need water take away and supply assurances, and our expanded relationship with TPL, which now includes recycling and access to additional shallow handling facility permits, will provide us with the optionality we need to efficiently grow our infrastructure and capabilities in key locations,” Brock said.

Oil prices stay high as Russian supply disruption meets high demand

Oil prices remained in the triple digits, this week, at about $107 a barrel Monday morning, per data from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

This marked a slight decline from about $130 a barrel reported days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an act globally condemned as the aggressor in the attack – the world’s second-highest oil producer – was subsequently ousted from the world market.

That lack of supply from exported oil from Russia to Europe and the rest of the world meant more fossil fuel was demanded from the U.S. and its nation-leading Permian Basin.

Oil and gas rigs in both New Mexico and Texas, which share the Permian Basin, were the highest in the U.S., as the Permian added three rigs in the last week for a total of 319, per data from Baker Hughes.

Texas added six rigs for a total of 326, the most in the U.S., and New Mexico dropped one rig for its total of 96 – the second highest in the country.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

