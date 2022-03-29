ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic, NJ

‘I feel like it's not fair’: Passaic BOE bans high school students from raising LGBTQ flag

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXfYd_0essup3o00

Some high school students in Passaic are protesting a new policy that bans the LGBTQ pride flag and most other flags from being flown outside schools.

Some students are frustrated, saying banning the pride flag and others from flying is a step backward.

The Board of Education decided the only flags that can be flown outside the city's three public high schools are the American flag, the New Jersey state flag and Passaic school flags. The rest are banned under a new school policy.

"There are some flags that are negative and have negative connotations and they need to be banned, but I think we should address those separately instead of doing a universal ban and having everything being banned at the same time,” says Manuel Cruz.

During Pride Month last June, the district hoisted an LGBTQ flag outside Passaic High School. Now as it stands with this new policy, that would be banned from happening again.

"It just surprised me,” says Wendy Herrera. “I feel like it's not fair, but I feel like they should raise it up to show respect to others."

The district says it enacted the new policy last November. The Board of Education says it was done in the spirit of fairness after some people in the community started questioning board members about who decides what flags to be flown.

"Then, with that problem is you have to put more flags and respect more people's things so it's like, it's not the best idea,” says Camden Carter. “I think it should just be done for June."

News 12 New Jersey did reach out to the school board for a comment and is still waiting to hear back, but board members said at Monday night's meeting that they would continue these conversations with students.

State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

N.J. students walk out as they demand right to fly the LGBTQ+ Pride flag

Passaic students hit the streets Monday to protest a new Board of Education policy that prohibits them from raising the LGBTQ+ Pride banner like they did last year. About 40 students, some draped in the rainbow flag and others wrapped in blankets, marched in the bitter cold to demand the board rescind its policy that allows only the American flag, the state flag and the school flag to be flown. Students stood in front of the city’s three public high schools urging their classmates to join them on the sidewalk – then continued the protest at the board meeting on Monday night.
PASSAIC, NJ
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
KCBY

Parents angered by segregation experiment at Texas elementary school

SAN ANTONIO (WOAI/KABB) – Children at a Texas elementary school were segregated by the color of their hair, with one group told they're not as smart as the others. It was supposed to be a lesson on racism, but some parents are furious that neither they, nor their kids, were told about it ahead of time.
News 12

News 12

