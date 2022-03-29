Americans Suffer from Buyer's Remorse

As much as we adore tropical astrology (the system that's typically followed in the West), Chinese astrology can tell you just as much, if not more, about yourself. This astrological system is based on the lunar calendar, so its signs are determined by the year, as opposed to the months. The moon repeats its cycle every 12 years, so there are 12 signs (just like in tropical astrology). You might be familiar with some of them — the Dragon, the Monkey, the Dog — but we thought we'd take a closer look at the signs that make up the Chinese Zodiac.
This is for the over 200 million of us who have trouble with sleep!. A lot of research continues to show that laying in bed and not sleeping is actually the wrong thing to do. It seems counterintuitive, doesn't it? The bed is supposed to be a place for rest and rehabilitation.
You might be with someone that you love and care about, and the two of you might have decided to take the next step in your relationship. However, in the process your friends might have decided that they no longer want to spend time with you due to your partner. So, what do you do if your friends have gone their separate ways? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Within the practice of numerology, it's believed that we can better understand the world around us by observing numerical patterns in our daily lives. But this spiritual discipline can also help people better understand their inner world, too. With the help of a simple equation, anyone can discover their Life Path number, a single-digit number that is said to reveal who you are, your deepest values, and the challenges you may have to face.
NEW YORK — It’s official: the best sleep comes from huddling under a cozy blanket in a quiet, cool room. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans that found just two in five would rate their quality of sleep as “excellent” (41%). However, just a third of adults feel refreshed when waking up in the morning (30%).
You might have been dating for a while, but you might be having a tough time finding a person that you connect with and want to be in a relationship with. After a few dates that didn't work out, you might be exhausted and wondering where you should go from here. So, what do you do if constantly dating has resulted in no connection, and you are too tired to continue with the same pattern? How should you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
I have been receiving your MoneyPeace email newsletter for years and enjoy reading them. My husband and I are in a difficult situation. We bought a timeshare apartment in 2007 but have never used it. It is paid for, and until last year we have paid the biannual maintenance fee. We have tried for years to get rid of it, but we have not been successful. Our newest attempt was to see if, by not paying the maintenance fee, it would go away.
The ability to serve up a cold drink has vexed automakers for years. There have been a few attempts – the icemaker in an early-90s Previa and cooled gloveboxes powered by ducted air conditioning being good examples – but, by and large, most OEMs haven’t put serious thought into providing an in-car fridge. Vacuum cleaners? Sure! But relatively few refrigerators.
You might have been dating someone for a while, but even after giving it some time, you might not feel a connection with that person. You might feel disappointed by this and you might be wondering if there is anything else that you can do to see if the relationship will work. So, what do you do if you are in this type of situation? How do you approach it? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Self care and self love is something unique to each person. Changes in our lives force us to go through different phases with self care, but there are certain things you should practice no matter what is happening in your life. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
I’ve been working from home since mid-March 2020 and I love it, but sometimes it has been hard to stick to a routine and focus. There are SO many distractions at home…You have fur babies and/or kids, or spouse, or housemates and sometimes it's just hard to be productive.
You might be in a relationship with someone that you care about, and the two of you may have been living together for a while. You might have established a budget and the two of you may even understand each other's habits. However, when it comes to transportation, there might only be one vehicle. This could be an issue for you as it can restrict your ability to go certain places if your partner is using the car, and though you might have mentioned the need for another vehicle in the past, your partner might not have warmed up to that suggestion. So, what do you do if you need another vehicle and your partner doesn't want to get one? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
You might have been in a relationship with someone that you cared about, but after finding out about his or her online relationships with others, the two of you might have broken up. Now, you might be in a new relationship, but bringing this issue to the table might be important to you. So, how do you approach your new partner about your past experience? What can you do to show him or her that you don't want it happening again? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
One of my favorite decluttering strategies that I’ve written about — and I’ve written about a few — is a process called “quieting” a space, which I learned about from Myquillyn Smith on The Nester. The concept involves taking every single item out of a room and then, slowly, replacing only what you really want, miss, or need.
Millionaires tend to be happy, but not extremely happy. At very high levels ($10M+), multimillionaires tend to be slightly happier than millionaires. Self-made millionaires are happier than those who inherited their millions. As a society, we are fascinated by millionaires and billionaires. Financial tycoons like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and...
Comments / 0