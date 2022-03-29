ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

60,000 pounds of trash removed from Chattahoochee River

By Blake Eason
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Chattahoochee River is a little bit cleaner after a clean-up event called Sweep the Hooch.

The 12-year-long running event is led by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper , an environmental advocacy organization.

The clean-up event brings together over 1,000 volunteers at 55 different cleanup sites along the river, stretching from Helen all the way down to the Fountain City, making it the Southeast’s largest volunteer clean-up effort.

This year, the Riverkeeper says they’ve already accounted for 30 tons of trash removed from all of the clean-up sites put together, but they anticipate that number to continue to rise.

Middle Chattahoochee Director of the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Henry Jacobs says this number only points to the importance of continuing to protect the river.

“You know the Chattahoochee River is our source of drinking water, we rely on it for so many other things as well,” Jacobs said. “So, protecting our source of water, keeping it clean, you know, that’s Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, that’s our mission, to protect the entire Chattahoochee watershed, Columbus as well as throughout the whole region, that’s what we’re here to do.”

In Columbus, volunteers gathered at Lakebottom Park on Saturday to clean Weracoba Creek, a stream that’s directly connected to the Chattahoochee River.

Technical Program Specialist with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Ashley Desensi says these streams are just as important to protect.

“Everybody thinks about the Chattahoochee River itself, but these little tributaries, they are the veins that make up the Chattahoochee River,” Desensi said. “Without these small creeks, streams, tributaries, there would be no Chattahoochee, I cannot tell you how important it is to keep these smaller creeks clean.”

Desensi is especially grateful to St. Elmo Elementary School for hosting the Columbus clean-up site for the past three years by providing parking for volunteers and dumpsters for trash collected.

Combining the past 12 years, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says more than 9,000 volunteers have come together to help remove over 400,000 pounds of trash from the river.

The clean up site at Lakebottom Park in Columbus, Georgia was sponsored by Aflac.

