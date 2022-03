Marketing is certainly an art form—the ability to tap into people's aspirations, ideas, and needs. Being able to construct a targeted narrative that leads to action is highly valuable, especially in the tech landscape, where leadership teams are required to deliver their highly complex product into a simple message that can resonate with many. We talked to Omri Hurwitz, the CEO of a leading Tech PR firm and a writer whose work is constantly featured in influential publications such as Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, and Forbes.

3 DAYS AGO