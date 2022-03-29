Americans Think They Can Assess What Their Car Needs

Getting outside for 20 minutes three times a week can bring huge benefits to our mental, physical, and emotional well being. Finland is statistically the happiest country on earth for four years running, and the US is definitely not. The US is still full of wonderful outdoor places to explore, including camping for free or a very minimal amount, to taking a “glamping” trip, which combines hotel amenities with an outdoor experience, it’s still as easy as ever to get outside alone or with friends or family.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 HOURS AGO