I was excited to take my 1-year-old, Elle, to my grandpa's house for a big family dinner, our first time all together since the pandemic started. My extended family was looking forward to finally meeting my daughter. But from the moment we walked through the door, it was clear my toddler didn't want to be there. She looked around at everyone—my aunts, uncles, cousins, and even at my sweet 90-year-old grandpa—and burst into tears. She howled as I rushed her to the back bedroom for privacy.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO