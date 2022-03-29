ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in body, initial report finds

By Andrew Dorn, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQZe2_0essrN2H00

( NewsNation ) — Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system when he was found dead in a Bogota hotel room Friday, according to a preliminary report from the Colombia Attorney General’s Office.

Results from a urine toxicology test indicated the presence of “[marijuana], tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others,” a statement from the AG’s office said.

The exact cause of Hawkins’ death is still unknown. The office added that the “National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death.”

Local health officials said Saturday that Bogota’s emergency regulatory center had received a report of a patient with chest pain Friday night. When emergency responders arrived they attempted to resuscitate Hawkins, but he was pronounced dead.

The band announced the 50-year-old drummer had died Friday, shortly before they were set to take stage at a music festival in Bogota, Colombia.

Taylor Hawkins shared sweet moment with fan, 9, who played drums outside his hotel earlier this week

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time,” the band wrote on Twitter .

Just days before his tragic death, Hawkins’ shared a sweet moment with a 9-year-old drummer outside the hotel where the band was staying at the time. Photos and videos of the encounter went viral on social media.

Hawkins was Foo Fighters’ drummer for 25 of the band’s 28 years of existence, taking over for original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Sheriffs visit Will Smith’s home after star slaps Chris Rock

Los Angeles sheriffs were seen visiting the home of Will Smith Tuesday, two days after the actor slapped Chris Rock on-stage during the 2022 Oscars. Officers were spotted driving into the gates of the Smiths Calabasas mansion in a marked patrol car at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Splash News reported as they snapped photos of the police vehicle.  Officers arrived to the Smith residence around 2:40 p.m.SplashNews.com Deputy Lizette Salcon, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, told Page Six that police arrived after someone reported a drone flying through the ritzy neighborhood, but did not confirm if the Smiths called in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Foo Fighters are canceling their remaining tour dates. The band, who were set to be on tour through December, made the announcement Tuesday after the tragic death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins. "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Drummer#Foo Fighters#Drums#Ag
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy