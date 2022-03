In pop culture, being called a sellout is NOT a compliment. Most of us probably consider a sellout to be "a person who betrays a cause, organization, or the like; traitor. A person who compromises his or her personal values, integrity, talent, or the like, for money or personal advancement." So why in the world would Machine Gun Kelly name his 2022 tour the Mainstream Sellout Tour? I'm gonna go out on a limb and say that MGK is referring to the original definition of the word sellout - "the selling of an entire stock of something, especially tickets for an entertainment or sports event." That's what he's hoping to do at arenas all across the country this year.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO