This is a story is about a young cow and her will to live, with an owner willing to take a chance on her, and a veterinarian willing to think outside the box. The calf is a sweet young lady named Annabelle, who until recently, had been living on a farm. Annabelle's former owner found her one day with a broken hind leg. Normally, in a situation like that, the animal would be euthanized - that's a harsh reality that farmers have to deal with. This farmer, however, knew of a woman who has a soft spot for injured animals. Her name is Brandi, and after receiving a call from the farmer, decided to take Annabelle in.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO