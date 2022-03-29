ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man found shot to death on side of busy Cobb County road near private school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MT3L_0essoUVP00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the side of the road at a busy Cobb County intersection.

The body was found on Mableton Parkway and Bonanza Trail in Mableton around 3 a.m. The scene is near a private elementary and middle school, The SAE School.

Police have classified the man’s death as a homicide.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s unclear when the body ended up in the location. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police shut down parts of the road Tuesday morning, which caused traffic backups in the area. The investigation has since cleared from the road.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

132K+

Followers

97K+

Posts

49M+

Views

Follow WSB Channel 2 Atlanta and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS 46

Serial arsonist arrested in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been charged in connection to a string of fires in Cobb County. Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services says on March 24 around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to a reported fire in an apartment at WestHaven at Vinings Apartments in the 3000 block of Paces Walk. Upon arrival, they determined that multiple fires had been intentionally set within the apartment.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WRAL News

Death of man shot by off-duty Cumberland County deputy ruled homicide

Fayetteville, N.C. — An autopsy is shedding new light on the death of a man shot and killed by an off-duty deputy in Cumberland County. Jason Walker, 37, died on Jan. 8 after witnesses said he jumped on the hood of Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash's truck along Bingham Drive near Shenandoah Drive in Fayetteville. Hash admitted to exiting the truck and shooting Walker — saying it was to protect his family.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 50-year-old woman found shot to death in home near Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County officials have identified a 50-year-old woman who was found shot to death at her home last week near Pleasure Ridge Park. Paula Rife, of Louisville, was named in an update released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. The 50-year-old died of a gunshot wound in the shooting that happened March 18 in the 6300 block of Hackel Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mableton, GA
Crime & Safety
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Mableton, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#County Road#The Sae School#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police seek help after grandmother shot dead at Lakewood Heights gas station

Atlanta police are tapping the public for help gathering information in the fatal drive-by shooting of a grandmother at a Lakewood Heights gas station earlier this month. “Ms. Lashunder Edge was the victim of a barrage of gunfire that took place from moving vehicles as they were firing upon (other) targets. She was an unintended victim,” Atlanta police Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJLA

Man found shot to death inside vehicle: DC Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are investigating the homicide of a man with no fixed address. On March 19th, detectives found a man unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue SE. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
Fontana Herald News

Man is found shot to death in San Bernardino on March 14

A man was found shot to death in San Bernardino on March 14, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 9:06 a.m., police received 911 calls regarding a victim who was seen inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of East 2nd Street. The victim was found to have sustained several gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries on scene.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
WRBL News 3

Georgia man gets 15 years for selling heroin that killed student

ATLANTA (AP) – An Atlanta man has been sentenced to serve more than 15 years in prison for selling heroin that caused a college student’s overdose death. DeAngelo Copeland was sentenced on Tuesday to serve 15 years and eight months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He had pleaded guilty in September […]
ATLANTA, GA
KTVL

Missing man's dog found near Crowfoot Road, search for owner continues

Trail, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue is assisting Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case in Northern California. The missing man was believed to be traveling with his dog, according to a JCSO Facebook update. The dog was located off Crowfoot Road...
TRAIL, OR
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
132K+
Followers
97K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy