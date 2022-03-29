Man found shot to death on side of busy Cobb County road near private school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on the side of the road at a busy Cobb County intersection.

The body was found on Mableton Parkway and Bonanza Trail in Mableton around 3 a.m. The scene is near a private elementary and middle school, The SAE School.

Police have classified the man’s death as a homicide.

It’s unclear when the body ended up in the location. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police shut down parts of the road Tuesday morning, which caused traffic backups in the area. The investigation has since cleared from the road.

