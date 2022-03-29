ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Wind Advisory Issued for Central Alabama Due to Concerning Wind Gusts

By Mary K
 1 day ago
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory that starts Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 9:00 am until Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 4:00 am. This Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Central Alabama. Here are the following counties under this wind...

