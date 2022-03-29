Subscribe to CNN+ for more 'Parental Guidance' with Anderson Cooper

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

 1 day ago

CNN's Clarissa Ward talks to Anderson Cooper...

Parade

His Bank Account Is Full of Good News! Get a 360-Degree View of Anderson Cooper's Net Worth

Anderson Cooper‘s net worth is staggering. True, the CNN personality was born into money thanks to his wealthy socialite parents (mom was fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt; dad was writer and actor Wyatt Cooper), but his fortune grew significantly once he was out on his own making his mark on the media world. Beginning his career behind the scenes in broadcast journalism, “AC” has since become the face of cable news, as well as a beloved host and panelist for other programming.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Clarissa Ward
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany says Will Smith slap shows double standard for conservative women

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars proves there’s a double standard for conservatives when it comes to making jokes about women’s appearances, according Kayleigh McEnany, the former Trump White House press secretary.Ms McEnany, now a panelist on Fox News, said on Outnumbered on Monday morning that as she watched the slap, she couldn’t help but think back to the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner.At the dinner, where entertainers roast the current administration and the press, comedian Michelle Wolf made cutting jokes about the press secretary at the time, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, which generated a storm of controversy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Parental Guidance
Distractify

Husband’s Horrifying Solution to His Sister-In-Law’s Crying Baby Has People in Shock

It's understandable why people are possessive of their homes, especially in America. Owning a house is becoming less and less of a possibility for folks and with rising property taxes and mass buyouts of land. Then there's the fact that property taxes are constantly increasing in many counties all across the country, meaning that even if you do own your home outright, the cost of just keeping what's already yours goes up every year or so.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'I got way too involved in the story!' Chelsea Clinton's journalist mother-in-law recalls how she became first single US woman to adopt internationally after falling in love with seven-year-old girl while reporting on Korean orphans in 1970

An ex-journalist and former US Representative for the state of Pennsylvania has opened up about her journey to becoming a mother — which happened in 1970, when she became the first single American woman to adopt a child internationally. Marjorie Margolies, 79, was a reporter for WCAU in Philadelphia...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Fox News host blasted for ‘racist’ comments on the Will Smith Oscars fallout

One day after the Academy Awards began to weather the incident that has captured the internet by storm, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous slap ofChris Rock at the awards ceremony.Her comments, which many online have criticised as racist, came when Ms Pirro was asked on her nightly program The Five for her perspective on the incident, to which she replied, “I think that the Oscars are not the hood”.Piers Morgan, a guest host on the Fox show, had a more measured response, but Ms Pirro decided to continue with her barrage, adding that...
CELEBRITIES
People

Susan Lucci's Husband Helmut Huber Dead at 84: 'A Tremendous Loss'

Susan Lucci's husband, Helmut Huber, has died. He was 84. The TV producer, who wed Lucci in 1969, died peacefully on Monday on Long Island, New York, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," according to a representative for the family. "With...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

‘The Chelsea Detective’ Star Sonita Henry Calls Childbirth ‘The Most Unnatural Natural Thing’

Sonita Henry didn’t have to act much to channel her character’s precarious and unsure feelings about becoming a mother. Henry stars as Priya Shamsie on Acorn TV, where she plays a no-nonsense detective who returns early from maternity leave to come back to work. In an exclusive interview with SheKnows, Henry recalls her own experience as a new mom, and got unfiltered about the PTSD from when she gave birth to her child. She also reveals why she was so excited to take on this role and depict a part of motherhood that we don’t often see on television – the uncertain nature of it all: “She’s suddenly got this tiny human that she doesn’t know what to do with.”
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Oxygen’s ‘Final Moments’ Explores the Emotional Impact of Crime

Law & Order guru Dick Wolf brings his knack for exploring the emotional impact of crime to this riveting docuseries. Using actual video footage, text messages, and photos, Final Moments aims to “present an intimate portrait of a person’s life in the hours leading to their death,” says Jordana Hochman, who exec produces with Wolf.
TV SERIES
Elle

Oscars Stars Wear Blue Ribbons Emblazoned With The Words ‘With Refugees’ In Support Of Ukraine

The Oscars 2022 is finally here and celebrities are seizing the opportunity to use their platforms to shine a light on the Russia-Ukraine war. On Sunday night several actors were photographed wearing blue ribbons and buttons in support of Ukraine and refugees. On the loop of the ribbon reads the hashtag '#withrefugees'. The United Nations Refugee Agency gave celebrities the ribbons to wear before and during the 94th Academy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' glitch leaves fans confused and the ending spoiled

A strange glitch on Monday’s Jeopardy! left many viewers scratching their heads. When it comes to game shows, the stories are usually about contestants winning big or failing spectacularly. This time, however, it appears the mistake came from the production side of things. Midway through Double Jeopardy!, the contestants'...
TV & VIDEOS

