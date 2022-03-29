Subscribe to CNN+ for more 'Parental Guidance' with Anderson Cooper

Sonita Henry didn’t have to act much to channel her character’s precarious and unsure feelings about becoming a mother. Henry stars as Priya Shamsie on Acorn TV, where she plays a no-nonsense detective who returns early from maternity leave to come back to work. In an exclusive interview with SheKnows, Henry recalls her own experience as a new mom, and got unfiltered about the PTSD from when she gave birth to her child. She also reveals why she was so excited to take on this role and depict a part of motherhood that we don’t often see on television – the uncertain nature of it all: “She’s suddenly got this tiny human that she doesn’t know what to do with.”

