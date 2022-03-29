Celebrating National Crafting Month at Roanoke’s ‘Crafteria’

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It’s time to grab the glitter, clay, paintbrushes, or any other art supplies you need because March is National Crafting Month!

National Crafting Month was created in 1994 by the Association for Creative Industries (AFCI) to help people discover their hidden talents and introduce them to new creative outlets.

Crafting can also be an effective relaxation tool. Health experts say making crafts can help those who suffer from anxiety, depression, or chronic pain; ease stress; increase happiness; and protect the brain from damage caused by aging

A WFXR News crew took a trip to ‘ Crafteria: Handmade Food & Goods’ — a restored cafeteria building from the mid-1900s located at 16 Church Avenue SW in Roanoke — to explore the world of crafts.

The Crafteria is a makers market featuring handmade goods and food from more than 100 craftspeople, along with a record shop, holistic hub, food windows, and more.

WFXR News’ Hazlemarie Anderson got to try out needle felting with visual artist Hillary Hardison from Copper Moon, enjoy the art of cooking with Jonathan Kelly from Salty’s Lobster & Co. , and make some crystal jewelry with Kiaundra Trotter of Spritually Beaded by Kia .

Anderson also spoke with the Crafteria’s co-founder, Mark Lynn Ferguson, about the other amazing vendors and products available at this marketplace.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.