Cars

Bugatti Centodieci to enter production soon

By Roland Hutchinson
 1 day ago
Bugatti has announced that they will soon start production of the Bugatti Centodieci after 50,000 kilometers of endurance testing. There will be just 10 Bugatti Centodieci cars made, the car is based on the Chiron, each of the 10 cars will come with individual dynamic setups. Over the course...

IN THIS ARTICLE
