Ohio commission approves Republicans’ backup legislative maps

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
COLUMBUS — The Ohio redistricting commission has passed congressional maps drafted, as a backup plan, in case-independent map makers were unable to complete their maps in time.

According to our news partners at WBNS-TV, the seven members, GOP-controlled commission awaited final results from two independent mapmakers who worked through the weekend on news maps.

Monday afternoon, the commission changed course and voted 5-2 to revive maps previously said to be unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The plan was to adjust them in the hopes of fixing problems identified by the court.

QuinnQuinn
1d ago

Isn’t DeWine’s son on the commission… wouldn’t expect anything else. Didn’t they approve the last three??? Gerrymandering at it best here in Ohio even when the voters say otherwise. GOP can’t win if not for gerrymandering! Wonder how many Duck District like Gym Jordan’s this time around! Lock Em Up… the voters have spoken you career criminals!!!!

Jacquie Ann
1d ago

The GOP think they are entitled to monopolize power, and that obstacles like "democracy" and "freedom" should not get in their way.

