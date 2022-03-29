Ohio commission approves Republicans’ backup legislative maps

COLUMBUS — The Ohio redistricting commission has passed congressional maps drafted, as a backup plan, in case-independent map makers were unable to complete their maps in time.

According to our news partners at WBNS-TV, the seven members, GOP-controlled commission awaited final results from two independent mapmakers who worked through the weekend on news maps.

Monday afternoon, the commission changed course and voted 5-2 to revive maps previously said to be unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The plan was to adjust them in the hopes of fixing problems identified by the court.

