Authorities Plan Crack Down On Aggressive Driving

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people were arrested after a large drug bust at a Washington County home.
Investigators say they got tipped off after the owner of Marsh Tire in Charleroi called police on Friday. The owner says two packages containing drug paraphernalia were sent to his business. The packages were addressed to former employee John Beebe III, 47, who’s the man whose home was raided by police.
“It’s a drug operation and a fairly good size drug operation that was stopped,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said.
The district attorney applauded the work of his detectives, who seized...
