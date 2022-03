City officials’ interest in a controversial site in the area of West Pine and Franklin streets has taken another twist, which will involve an attempt to buy property there. The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to authorize City Manager Stan Farmer or a designee to bid on a small, vacant lot adjoining the former Koozies property. It borders West Pine Street, located diagonally across that roadway from Mill Creek General Store.

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO