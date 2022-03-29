Cranberry Twp. Man Charged In Personal Care Home Abuse Case

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring.
Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show.
Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing.
According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
(AP) — Two men who worked in direct care at a western Pennsylvania residential facility inflicted what a grand jury alleges was “violent, demeaning and humiliating” abuse on people with severe physical and mental disabilities, federal prosecutors said Friday in announcing hate crimes criminal charges. Zachary Lee Dinell, 28, and Tyler Smith, 31, are accused […]
Rochester, N.Y. — A dog is recovering from injuries after his owned is accused of abusing him. That man, Sharod Campbell, 34, has been arrested and charged. Witnesses reported to police that they saw a man repeatedly beating a dog with a stick in the face and side in an empty pool. When reached by 13WHAM at the time of the accusations, Campbell denied them.
An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
Officials confirmed a body found in an SUV that was submerged in a Pennsylvania creek is James Amabile, who had been missing since 2003, CBS Philly reports. The SUV and body were discovered earlier in March by a group of YouTube volunteer divers who have helped crack cold cases around the country.
FLINT, MI—The cases have been delayed for two people accused of neglecting an elderly woman they were responsible for caring for as one of them has been referred for a competency evaluation. Sylvester Allen Ross and his girlfriend, Letisha Rochelle Miller, were each scheduled for preliminary examination hearings before...
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
State police accused the owner of a personal care home in Gilpin Township of stealing nearly $111,500 from a resident’s credit union account after the 75-year-old woman died. Carrie Ann Leway, 42, of the 300 block of Godfrey Road faces five counts each of forgery and identity theft, all...
Two men already charged in Beaver County now face federal hate-crime counts, with prosecutors accusing them of abusing physically and intellectually disabled residents at a care home where they worked. An indictment against the men said they punched and kicked residents in the face, choked them and sprayed and rubbed...
A former Tennessee nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty Friday of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
HANOVER TWP, LUZENE COUNTY (WOLF) — A man from Wilkes-Barre has been charged by Hanover Township Police after stealing a woman's purse. Hanover Township PD charged Ronald King, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, following a reported theft at the Interstate Blood and Plasma Center on Carey Ave last month. Police allege...
A state employee charged last month with molesting a child now faces a charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a patient at the state-run Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna. Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Tripp charged former Choate mental health technician Charles W. Mills, 58, of...
Three people are facing charges tied to a corrupt organizations case involving the theft of checks from the mail of a local business and the recruitment of people on Facebook to allow the stolen paper to be deposited and then withdrawn from their bank accounts, court papers say. Shyazya Dasine...
Jordan Bonenberger is accused of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct on restricted grounds and other charges. He will be prosecuted in the District of Columbia with all of the other accused rioters.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | A two-alarm house fire leaves a Lehigh County family without a home. Several fire companies responded to this home in the 3200 block of Parkview Drive in Whitehall Township on Friday morning. The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is under...
A Nevada man was arrested in connection with the abduction of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, the missing teen who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than two weeks ago. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Troy Driver, 41, is being held on charges of kidnapping. "Naomi has still not been...
