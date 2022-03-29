ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

Cranberry Twp. Man Charged In Personal Care Home Abuse Case

By Tyler Friel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cranberry Township man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly abused residents inside a Beaver County personal care home. A federal grand jury indicted 31-year-old...

CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WTAJ

Pennsylvania care home workers accused of abusing residents

(AP) — Two men who worked in direct care at a western Pennsylvania residential facility inflicted what a grand jury alleges was “violent, demeaning and humiliating” abuse on people with severe physical and mental disabilities, federal prosecutors said Friday in announcing hate crimes criminal charges. Zachary Lee Dinell, 28, and Tyler Smith, 31, are accused […]
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
13 WHAM

Iroquois Street man charged with animal abuse

Rochester, N.Y. — A dog is recovering from injuries after his owned is accused of abusing him. That man, Sharod Campbell, 34, has been arrested and charged. Witnesses reported to police that they saw a man repeatedly beating a dog with a stick in the face and side in an empty pool. When reached by 13WHAM at the time of the accusations, Campbell denied them.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Feds charge 2 men with hate crimes in Beaver County care-home abuse case

Two men already charged in Beaver County now face federal hate-crime counts, with prosecutors accusing them of abusing physically and intellectually disabled residents at a care home where they worked. An indictment against the men said they punched and kicked residents in the face, choked them and sprayed and rubbed...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Former Tennessee nurse RaDonda Vaught found guilty in woman's death after accidentally injecting her with wrong drug

A former Tennessee nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication, a jury found. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty Friday of gross neglect of an impaired adult in a case that has fixed the attention of patient safety advocates and nurses' organizations around the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire destroys home in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | A two-alarm house fire leaves a Lehigh County family without a home. Several fire companies responded to this home in the 3200 block of Parkview Drive in Whitehall Township on Friday morning. The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is under...
WHITEHALL, PA

