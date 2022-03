Tickets went fast for the first two shows, so Luke added another. A third night in New Hampshire is on the books for Luke Bryan. Another show has been added to Luke Bryan's run of shows just shy of Maine. Luke will perform an additional show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The new date on the Raised Up Right Tour is set for July 27. Tickets will go on-sale Friday, April 1. Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny will open the shows.

GILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO