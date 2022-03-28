ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

By KWTX Staff
KTRE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (KWTX) - Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, is back in Texas Department of Public Safety custody following his arrest March 23 in Dallas. Harris is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang and has been wanted since October 2021. During his trial...

