Texas’ Most Wanted fugitive arrested in Dallas

What would you do if someone you didn't know tried to give you a baby?. I can understand a new mother being overwhelmed, but this is not the way to get help. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that a woman in Corpus Christi, Texas has been arrested after asking a stranger on the street to take her newborn. The baby in question is less than two weeks old.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO