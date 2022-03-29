ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood County, TX

Hood County YMCA Launches Inclusive Soccer League

By Alanna Quillen
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hood County YMCA is kicking off something good for families with an all-new inclusive soccer league for children. Children with adaptive needs and all abilities played...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Dickinson County YMCA hosts family ball this Saturday

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA in Dickinson County is hosting a “Beauty and the Beast” themed family ball this Saturday. The program was originally planned for January but was rescheduled because of COVID-19. Families will be able to interact with Belle and the Beast. Patrons will...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
Sun-Journal

YMCA William J. Hood Outstanding Volunteer Award winner

Chris Shea Executive Director of Youth Development and 2021-22 Award Recipient Derek Galway. Submitted photo. AUBURN — The YMCA’s Outstanding Volunteer Award is named after William J. Hood who was an exemplary youth leader in the Auburn-Lewiston community. Mr. Hood played at the YMCA as a youngster in the church league through the 1940s. He continued to be committed to the YMCA’s basketball program as a coach, sponsor, donor, and mentor until he passed away in 1985. This award is given in honor of Mr. Hood for the positive impact he made and his commitment to the program and area youth. Derek, as all past recipients, understands the Y’s mission, embraces the philosophy of the Biddy Basketball program, has a good attitude, and is a positive teacher and role model for the kids in the program. Most importantly, Derek understands the responsibility of what it means to be a coach at the Y, and as it should be, that winning is secondary ~ What is most important is helping kids improve their skills, build self-confidence, achieve success, and help them build the positive relationships that lead to good sportsmanship and teamwork.
AUBURN, ME
Mount Airy News

Meadowview Magnet hosts dodgeball tournament

Meadowview Magnet Middle School Mustang Ambassadors sponsored a school-wide Dodgeball Tournament on March 25. Mustang Ambassadors, sponsored by guidance counselor Sherri Hanks and sixth grade teacher Kim Utt, spent weeks preparing for this event for the students and staff. Students created dodgeball teams, prepared posters, and made t-shirts in preparation for the event.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mountain Times

35th annual chess championships open for registration, all levels welcome

The 35th Vermont Scholastic High School and Middle School Chess Championships will be held on Saturday, April 16 at the Capital City Grange Hall on Vermont Route 12 in Berlin. All Vermont students are eligible to compete for state championships […] Read More The post 35th annual chess championships open for registration, all levels welcome appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BERLIN, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
County
Hood County, TX
City
Granbury, TX
Granbury, TX
Sports
Sentinel

Local United Way to host golf tournament

LEWISTOWN — With just over one month left until the close of the United Way of Mifflin-Juniata’s fundraising campaign, $340,000 has been raised, which is 76% of the $450,000 goal. “The past two years have been difficult for all of us in many aspects,” the United Way wrote...
LEWISTOWN, PA
NOLA.com

With Final Four on tap, West Tammany YMCA gets $31,000 grant for gym renovations

Joey Roberts was too busy to fill out a March Madness bracket this year, but he already feels like a champion. Roberts, executive director of the West St. Tammany YMCA, is putting the finishing touches (some personally) on a renovated gymnasium, thanks to a $31,000 grant from the Atlanta Tipoff Club through the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Ymca#The League#Hood County Ymca Launches#The Hood County Ymca#Steam Academy
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Division of Recreation to begin youth boxing

Recreation Youth Boxing will take place at the Recreation Community Center at 597 Broadway. Photos courtesy of the city of Bayonne. Recreation Youth Boxing is coming to Bayonne, according to Mayor James Davis and the Division of Recreation. The program will be open to Bayonne Residents only, children ages 11...
BAYONNE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy