ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Five Best DC Restaurants That Opened in March

InsideHook
InsideHook
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0wET_0esskHQ200
Kkanpunggi (batter-fried chicken) from Magpie and the Tiger. Rebecca Hattery-Khan

To keep tabs on every D.C. restaurant and bar opening is folly. But to keep tabs on the most worthy? Yeoman’s work, and we’re proud to do it. Thus we present Table Stakes, a monthly rundown of the five (or so) must-know spots that have swung wide their doors in the past thirty (or so). Let’s eat.

D.C. is pulling out all the stops when it comes to, well, pretty much everything we so missed during the times of outdoor dining and takeaway. From imposing rotisseries to whimsical plating in old-school lunchboxes, and Korean-American fusion to plant-based sushi, here’s what D.C. is serving up right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAFcr_0esskHQ200
Lamb from the Bonnet Rotisserie from The Henri’s dinner menu Greg Powers

The Henri

14th Street

You’re here because… You’re curious about what chef Frederik De Pue has been up to since he closed his last D.C. restaurant five years ago. This modern bistro named after his grandfather is the perfect way for him to stage his return. More than half of this space just steps from the White House is devoted to private dining, with six adjustable rooms perfect for feeding groups big or small in style. If you’re looking for a table for four instead of 40, meanwhile, the imposing Bonnet rotisserie in the open kitchen is the perfect focal point of the open-plan dining room.

You’re dining on… A Belgian-accented French menu (no surprise, given the Flanders-born chef) leaning heavily on that aforementioned rotisserie: think honey-spiced heritage pork shoulder, venison sausage with grape mustard and Amish chicken with tarragon butter. Belgian tradition calls for carbonnade, a traditional stew made by slow-cooking veal cheeks in beer, and sides naturally include twice-fried Belgian frites.

1301 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kzkQJ_0esskHQ200
Caviar from Newland Kimberly Kong

Newland

Capitol Hill

You’re here because… Whimsy doesn’t even begin to describe this new project from chef Andrew Markert of Beuchert’s Saloon. A fine-dining answer to everything we so love about the tavern, located just around the corner, Newland offers nods to the chef’s Baltimore upbringing that range from scallops scented with the flavors of steamed crab feasts to an upscale play on his mom’s lemon meringue pie.

You’re dining on… A four- or seven-course prix-fixe featuring out-there ingredients like crab fat powder, charcoal oil and rice crisp rinds. Don’t worry, it’s not unapproachable. Many dishes are really just cheffy plays on childhood favorites: The caviar service comes in an old-school lunchbox; desserts include a house-made chocolate bar; the checks are served in children’s books. Mackenzie Conway oversees a wine-focused beverage program strong in deadstock wines and obscure cocktail classics. It’s nostalgic meets highbrow — and it’s exactly what we need right now.

325 7th Street SE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXHrM_0esskHQ200
Whole Rib Kalbi Rebecca Hattery-Khan

Magpie and the Tiger

Petworth

You’re here because… Maybe you snagged a taste of this Korean-accented fare during Magpie’s soft, takeout-only opening in January, or maybe you’re just psyched to see Caleb Jang and Kevin Tien after their turn at Himitsu. Either way, this diminutive, 22-seat restaurant is sure to become a new favorite.

You’re dining on… A short-and-sweet menu of selections including batter-fried chicken and whole rib kalbi beef, as well as a generous handful of fish options like dashima-cured snapper with gochujang or stir-fried lobster with ginger and scallions. Vegetarians are more than taken care of, with dishes including Korean potato salad with cheddar cheese, pleasantly chewy tteokbokki with gochujang, and caramelized Korean sweet potato with coconut and chili oil. Wash it all down with a glass of wine, pét nat or a 0% ABV cocktail.

828 Upshur Street NW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBS45_0esskHQ200
Watermelon nigiri PLANTA

PLANTA

Bethesda

You’re here because… Modern plant-based fare is your jam, so you’re thrilled that this vegan restaurant from Steven Salm and Chef David Lee has finally expanded beyond Miami, New York, Palm Beach and Canada to settle in Bethesda. Boasting colorful and creative approaches to fusion vegan fare to enjoy either indoors or out, PLANTA is a plant-based restaurant that even carnivores will love.

You’re dining on… Trompe l’oeil creations like watermelon “ahi” sushi and a Maryland special “crab” dip made with hearts of palm. Other options include pizzas, PLANTA’s signature burger and steamed dumplings. Unsurprisingly, given the team’s sustainable mindset, cocktails often upcycle kitchen scraps, like the Herb Your Enthusiasm made with chili-infused tequila, herb syrup and pineapple left over from the pineapple pizza dish. If that doesn’t make indulging guilt-free, we don’t know what will.

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nol07_0esskHQ200
A variety of skewers from Sticx Margaux Donati

Sticx

Georgetown

You’re here because… You know that everything tastes better on a stick, and that goes twofold for Southeast Asian barbecue. Co-founders Aung Myint and Yo Sangkhankaw have had Sticx on the brain since 2019, and now, after several pandemic-related delays and pivots, the fast-casual spot located below the cozy, 200-bottle-strong wine bar — appropriately dubbed Stonz — is finally welcoming the masses.

You’re dining on… Satay or teriyaki chicken or shrimp or beef — if it can be skewered, it’s fair game. Myint and Sangkhankaw first came up with the idea for this spot on a multi-week trip across Asia, and menu offerings thus range from Japanese chicken katsu to the pork belly wet thar dote htoe from Mynit’s native Myanmar and Thai barbecued beef, all of which can easily be accompanied by one (or a few!) of nine different sauces. Vegetarians need not fear, as grilled okra and asparagus are joined by eggplant fritters, fried tofu, spring rolls and more.

1728 Wisconsin Ave NW

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

What’s With All The Rumors About Tom Brady Going to the Miami Dolphins?

Dale Arnold, a former sports radio host in Boston who reported early on that Tom Brady would be signing with the Bucs in Tampa, posted on Twitter on Thursday that he thinks the 44-year-old quarterback could be returning to his old division, the AFC East, this season. Unfortunately for Bostonians, the Patriots aren’t Brady’s rumored destination.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Popculture

Taco Bell on Verge of Bringing Back Key Menu Item

Taco Bell may be ready to grant the dream of many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. It was then when Taco Bell removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of an effort to trim items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Kitchen#Chicken And Dumplings#Bistro#Vegan#Dining In#Food Drink#Korean American#The White House#Belgian#French#Flanders#Amish
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Menu Item (Thanks Chipotle?)

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Popeyes Just Dropped A Sweet New Pastry, But Only In Three States

While famous for their southern fried chicken, Popeyes is looking to lean more on the specifically Louisianan roots of their brand with a new potential offering. The Fast Food Post reports that they are conducting trial runs for a Wild Berry Beignet. Like the French Quarter dessert, they're filled with a sauce — no points for guessing what kind — and come with a heavy dusting of sugar. The beignets come in orders of three, six, and twelve with respective prices of $1.99, $3.99, and $7.49.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Panda Express Is Making a New Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao

If Panda Express’ wildly popular Orange Chicken is one of your favorite orders, then you're in luck. The fast casual chain is working on a new Orange Chicken Sandwich Bao that sports the sweet and savory menu favorite in a convenient, handheld package. The new menu offering features a...
PASADENA, CA
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Nevada Man Awarded $8 Million After Suing Casino Bar for Serving Him Chemicals Instead of Beer

A Nevada man lost his sense of taste and developed other health complications after he was served cleaning solvents in lieu of beer from a tap at a bar. ABC News reports that on March 18, a Las Vegas jury awarded Lon Enwright $8 million for the incident that took place in December 2018 at a Barley’s Casino & Brewing Co. in Henderson. He sued the casino bar for negligence.
HENDERSON, NV
InsideHook

69 Questions With the Gronkowski Brothers. (OK, Actually Just 11.)

Growing up in suburban Buffalo, Rob Gronkowski and his four brothers (Gordie, Dan, Chris and Glenn) were competitive about everything from shooting hoops and weightlifting to running sprints and Wiffle golf. Also: wolfing down their $600-per-week grocery supply. “The place they really learned how to compete was at the dinner...
NFL
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy