ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ Supports Antitrust Bill Targeting Big Tech - Read Why: WSJ

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
  • The Justice Department supported American Innovation and Choice Online Act and similar legislation banning large digital platforms from favoring their products and services over competitors, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The DOJ saw the rise of dominant platforms like Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL Google jeopardizing open markets and competition.
  • Amazon, Google, Apple Inc AAPL, and others opposed the legislation arguing that it would make it harder to offer popular services.
  • Big Tech also considered it fair for e-marketplaces, search engines, and app stores to profit off their creations’ popularity.
  • The Biden administration’s support boosted the prospects for passing the legislation after clearing critical committees in the House and Senate.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.41% at $224.50 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
Benzinga

US DOJ Speeds Up Google Maps Antitrust Probe

The U.S. Justice Department has accelerated an Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google Maps investigation, Reuters reports. The DOJ looked to determine if bundling the service with other Google software illegally stifled competition. The DOJ first highlighted the probe in late 2020. It had been silent until recent months before making...
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
pymnts

Alphabet Wants Sanctions Request Dropped in Antitrust Case

Google parent Alphabet has urged a judge at its antitrust case to reject requests from the Justice Department that it be sanctioned over allegations of attorney-client privilege abuse, Reuters reported Thursday (March 24). The department asked the judge to sanction Google over the company’s “Communicate with Care” program reportedly being...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Big Tech#Wsj#The Justice Department#The Wall Street Journal#Amazon Com Inc Amzn#Alphabet Inc#Googl Google#Apple Inc Aapl#House#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Federal Cannabis Legalization Bill Could Get Floor Vote In The House, Sooner Rather Than Later

Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor next week, reported Marijuana Moment. Rumors of a floor vote, coming from a congressional staffer and a key advocate familiar with the high-level discussions and another source close to Marijuana Moment's redaction, are being fueled by a closed-to-press session held weeks ago by congressional Democrats at a party retreat. The session featured a panel on advancing marijuana reform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Michael Cohen says Jan. 6 committee witness will reveal three burner phones were purchased at a CVS

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, departs his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Cohen is due to report to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, where he will begin serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy