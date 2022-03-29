ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biathlon-IBU bans Russian, Belarus biathlon federations

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – The International Biathlon Union (IBU) on Tuesday said it had suspended the national federations of Russia and Belarus following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IBU said both national federations (NFs)...

