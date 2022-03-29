Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Has first workout

Martin allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a spring training start against the Dodgers on Monday. Martin made his second appearance and first start of the Cactus League. Both outings were for multiple innings, so he's being stretched out as a potential starter for Arizona, which is looking to fill the fifth spot in the rotation. Zach Davies is the leading candidate, but he may not be ready the first week of the season. If Martin doesn't stick with the Diamondbacks -- as a starter or long reliever -- he'll likely serve as a starter at Triple-A Reno.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO