Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Has first workout

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
