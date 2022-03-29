ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Has first workout

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Alcantara worked out Monday for the first time since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Alcantara participated in drills at shortstop, which took...

www.cbssports.com

NBC San Diego

Padres Trade for Dodgers Outfielder

For most of the off-season (non-lockout, of course) and all of Spring Training the Padres have been on the hunt for outfield depth. On Monday they got some from a somewhat surprising place. For just the 5th time in franchise history the Padres made a trade with the Dodgers. San...
MLB
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Albert Pujols-Cardinals reunion details; Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte signs contract extension | Latest updates

Who says you can’t go home? An unlikely reunion leads off a rundown of the latest MLB transactions. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reports “Source confirms: Albert Pujols is signing with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year, major league deal, pending physical, and a really cool potential bookend to his career. @dgoold and @katiejwoo were on it. ... Once he completes his physical, Pujols will officially return to the Cardinals organization with which he starred through his first 11 seasons in the major leagues, capturing three National League MVP awards, claiming two World Series championships and compiling nine All-Star Game appearances.”
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Starts Tuesday

Perdomo started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's spring training game against the Cubs. Perdomo got the start at short with Nick Ahmed (shoulder) unavailable for now. Thus far, Josh Rojas and Perdomo have filled in at short since Ahmed's injury was revealed. Perdomo should generate interest in drafts or auctions, given the productive second half he put up in 2021, including a promising 11-game stint in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Makes second spring appearance

Martin allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a spring training start against the Dodgers on Monday. Martin made his second appearance and first start of the Cactus League. Both outings were for multiple innings, so he's being stretched out as a potential starter for Arizona, which is looking to fill the fifth spot in the rotation. Zach Davies is the leading candidate, but he may not be ready the first week of the season. If Martin doesn't stick with the Diamondbacks -- as a starter or long reliever -- he'll likely serve as a starter at Triple-A Reno.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Won't be available for Opening Day

Ahmed (shoulder) said Wednesday that he recently received a pair of cortisone shots, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder discomfort this week, and he'll be unable to throw or hit for 10 days following his cortisone shots. As a result, the 32-year-old won't be available for Opening Day, but it's not yet clear whether he'll wind up on the injured list to begin the season. Geraldo Perdomo and Sergio Alcantara should fill in at shortstop while Ahmed is sidelined.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Set for starting role at third base

Flores is expected to be the Giants' starting third baseman after Evan Longoria (finger) was ruled out for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is a natural third baseman and the next in line at the hot corner. The 30-year-old played all around the infield last season as a versatile defender. He hit a decent .262/.335/.447 with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and 57 runs scored in 139 contests in 2021. It's unclear how long Flores could hold onto an everyday role given the murky timeline of Longoria's recovery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Robbie Ray: Misses bats in second outing

Ray was credited with the victory in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out six. The left-hander held the Rangers at bay for the first four frames before yielding a pair of runs on a lineout and double by Charlie Culberson and Marcus Semien, respectively. Despite those stumbles, Ray once again missed plenty of bats, pushing his spring strikeout total to 11 over his first two Cactus League turns.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Headed for surgery

Longoria will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right index finger, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. A timeline for his return isn't clear, but his finger will be immobilized for at least 10 days before he's able to resume baseball activities. The Giants...
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A

Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Fernandez is still just 25 years old, but he's yet to show much at the big-league level over parts of three seasons. In 35.1 innings of relief, he's struggled to a 6.62 ERA, striking out 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.8 percent.
MLB

