House Rent

Good Luck Finding an Apartment for Under $2K in These Priciest Cities for Renters

By Gabrielle Olya
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago

It's an expensive time to be a renter . The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is at an all-time high of $1,400 as of March, Zumper reported. And rent prices have been rising at higher rates than usual -- the median rent has risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year, compared to 1.9% over the same time frame last year.

With rents on the rise, the cost to rent an apartment in the 10 priciest cities for renters is now over $2,000 in all but the No. 10 city. Here's a look at how much you'll pay to rent in the most expensive cities for renters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrzZB_0essiOWh00

10. Santa Ana, California

  • Median rent for a 1-bedroom: $1,950
  • 1-bedroom year-over-year increase: 14.7%
  • Median rent for a 2-bedroom: $2,600
  • 2-bedroom year-over-year increase: 9.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30RO04_0essiOWh00

9. Oakland, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJ8bQ_0essiOWh00

8. Washington, D.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TR9Ti_0essiOWh00

7. San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvFgr_0essiOWh00

6. Los Angeles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2whH_0essiOWh00

5. San Jose, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24S9rD_0essiOWh00

4. Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tn2P7_0essiOWh00

3. Boston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQmgB_0essiOWh00

2. San Francisco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKoYD_0essiOWh00

1. New York

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

