Good Luck Finding an Apartment for Under $2K in These Priciest Cities for Renters
It's an expensive time to be a renter . The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is at an all-time high of $1,400 as of March, Zumper reported. And rent prices have been rising at higher rates than usual -- the median rent has risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year, compared to 1.9% over the same time frame last year.
See: Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment
Find Out: 5 Surprising Cities Set To Become Boomtowns in 2022
With rents on the rise, the cost to rent an apartment in the 10 priciest cities for renters is now over $2,000 in all but the No. 10 city. Here's a look at how much you'll pay to rent in the most expensive cities for renters.
10. Santa Ana, California
- Median rent for a 1-bedroom: $1,950
- 1-bedroom year-over-year increase: 14.7%
- Median rent for a 2-bedroom: $2,600
- 2-bedroom year-over-year increase: 9.2%
9. Oakland, California
8. Washington, D.C.
7. San Diego
6. Los Angeles
5. San Jose, California
4. Miami
3. Boston
2. San Francisco
1. New York
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Good Luck Finding an Apartment for Under $2K in These Priciest Cities for Renters
Comments / 0