It's an expensive time to be a renter . The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S. is at an all-time high of $1,400 as of March, Zumper reported. And rent prices have been rising at higher rates than usual -- the median rent has risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year, compared to 1.9% over the same time frame last year.

See: Why Buying Property in These Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

Find Out: 5 Surprising Cities Set To Become Boomtowns in 2022

With rents on the rise, the cost to rent an apartment in the 10 priciest cities for renters is now over $2,000 in all but the No. 10 city. Here's a look at how much you'll pay to rent in the most expensive cities for renters.

10. Santa Ana, California

Median rent for a 1-bedroom: $1,950

$1,950 1-bedroom year-over-year increase: 14.7%

14.7% Median rent for a 2-bedroom: $2,600

$2,600 2-bedroom year-over-year increase: 9.2%

9. Oakland, California

8. Washington, D.C.

7. San Diego

6. Los Angeles

5. San Jose, California

4. Miami

3. Boston

2. San Francisco

1. New York

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Good Luck Finding an Apartment for Under $2K in These Priciest Cities for Renters