ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

10 Ways You Can Get Ready to Win $10,000 This Spring

By Townsquare Media
1440 WROK
1440 WROK
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Your chance to win cash—up to $10,000—kicks off on Monday, April 4th. Are you ready to see your bank balance boosted? Here are 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to Win Cash. 1. Check Your Specs. You're not seeing double—we promise. We...

1440wrok.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Get Ready for Spring With These Fashion, Jewelry and Travel Deals That Save You Up to 30%

Spring is a time of renewal and if you're going back to work or attending get-togethers again, you can do it in style with a wardrobe refresh from Forever 21. Grab the earrings or necklaces to go with your new look from the sale at Blue Nile. Trying to save money for your next trip? Booking.com has got your back with some discounted hotel deals. Finally, if you're prepping the home for Easter, be sure to check out JoAnn for some deals on crafts and decorations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

19 Gorp-Infused Menswear Deals to Get You Ready for Spring Weather

Getting ready to leave the house in the winter might be a process, but in the springtime it turns into a gamble. Does it look like it’s going to get warmer? Is to going to rain? What does a 40% chance of rain even mean? Is that wind the soothing kind or the biting kind? Why are some people wearing T-shirts? These calculations are baked into the season. To help combat the bipolar spring weather, we rounded up some of the best, most element-ready gorp-y gear to shop. To make sure you can walk out of your apartment feeling confident enough to not check the weather or your bank account, we only included the crunchiest menswear deals for you to save big. Now scroll forth and grab all the gorpy-est menswear deals and prepare to embrace the elements this spring.
APPAREL
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the First Day of Spring

Editor’s Note: Information listed here may be subject to change depending on the developing situation with COVID-19's Omicron variant. Please check for the latest updates available or contact each establishment directly for more info. Do you feel that? Spring is in the air like the thick smell of bread...
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Til#Fam#Presets#Ways You Can Get Ready#Win Cash
Thrillist

9 Must-Haves to Spring Clean Every Area of Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. This time of year brings about sunny skies, pretty flowers,...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
HOME & GARDEN
WBKO

Community gardens getting ready for Spring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Spring is in the air, and gardens are getting prepped and ready to go. Preparation for the community gardens at Kereiakes Park are in full swing. This year, the gardens sold out within the first hour. Members of the community use these gardens to plant...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy